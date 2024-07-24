Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 68.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after buying an additional 98,539 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $1,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,200 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC opened at $65.92 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

