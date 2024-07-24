TBH Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $181.79 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

