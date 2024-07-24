Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the shipping company’s stock.

TNK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSE TNK traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.57. 19,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,732. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of -0.28. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average is $61.61.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.16. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $221.81 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,020,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,964,000 after acquiring an additional 54,886 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 6.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,480,000 after purchasing an additional 52,476 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 40.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 190,407 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 311,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 485.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 298,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,435,000 after buying an additional 247,489 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

