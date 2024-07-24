Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 19.250-19.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $19.25-$19.45 EPS.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $8.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $410.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $393.36 and a 200-day moving average of $409.20. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $470.71.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

