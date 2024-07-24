Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.900-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.250-19.450 EPS.
Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $8.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.63. 80,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.20. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $448.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.
