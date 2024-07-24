Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.900-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.250-19.450 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $8.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.63. 80,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.20. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $448.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $470.71.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

