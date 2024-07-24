Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $402.17, but opened at $419.00. Teledyne Technologies shares last traded at $415.99, with a volume of 34,771 shares changing hands.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDY. Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.71.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

