Telefónica (TEF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Telefónica to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.96 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. On average, analysts expect Telefónica to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telefónica Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -143.75%.

TEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefónica from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telefónica from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Telefónica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Stories

