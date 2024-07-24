Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.03

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.03 and traded as high as $47.11. Tencent shares last traded at $46.98, with a volume of 2,134,724 shares trading hands.
Tencent Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03.
Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Tencent had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $22.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.
Tencent Increases Dividend
Tencent Company Profile
Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tencent
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.