Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.03

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.03 and traded as high as $47.11. Tencent shares last traded at $46.98, with a volume of 2,134,724 shares trading hands.

Tencent Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03.

Get Tencent alerts:

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Tencent had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $22.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Increases Dividend

Tencent Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.3839 dividend. This is an increase from Tencent’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.