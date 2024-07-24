Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given New $145.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TER has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradyne from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Teradyne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.14.

Shares of TER traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.79. 608,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,312. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.91. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8,125.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131,470 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $1,560,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

