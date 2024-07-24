Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 337.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. Analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.