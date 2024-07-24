Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $24.86 Price Target at Glj Research

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Glj Research from $22.86 to $24.86 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim restated a sell rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, New Street Research restated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.18.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $28.84 on Tuesday, reaching $217.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,741,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,595,570. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $693.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 736.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

