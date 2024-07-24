Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Tesla Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $246.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.08 and a 200-day moving average of $191.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Glj Research lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.93.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

