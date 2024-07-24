Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Truist Financial

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $162.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HSBC raised their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.18.

Tesla stock opened at $246.38 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,765,933,000 after purchasing an additional 458,804 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

