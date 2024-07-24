Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $246.38, but opened at $225.42. Tesla shares last traded at $218.78, with a volume of 30,769,305 shares trading hands.

The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $689.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

