Tesla’s (TSLA) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $134.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.18.

Tesla Stock Down 11.7 %

TSLA stock traded down $28.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.54. The stock had a trading volume of 76,741,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,595,570. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.00. The company has a market capitalization of $693.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 736.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

