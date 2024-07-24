Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TCBI. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.19.

Shares of TCBI stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $66.72. The stock had a trading volume of 43,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.22. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $72.07.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,508.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 169,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,508.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $117,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 163,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,004 shares of company stock valued at $292,878 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

