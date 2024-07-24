Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.55% from the stock’s previous close.

TXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,252. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.29. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $210.84. The stock has a market cap of $182.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 21.2% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 17.1% during the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

