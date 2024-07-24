Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TXT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.63.

Get Textron alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXT

Textron Stock Down 1.5 %

TXT stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $90.71. 59,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,350. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.13. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Textron has a one year low of $67.04 and a one year high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.