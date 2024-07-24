TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,965 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 16.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 83,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 65.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $51,373.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,313.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TFS Financial news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $51,373.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,313.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $176,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,237 shares of company stock valued at $277,025 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFSL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

TFS Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 11.08%.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 418.52%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

See Also

