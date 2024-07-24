The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Insider Sells $8,114,992.00 in Stock

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $173.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $179.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.90 and its 200-day moving average is $163.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Allstate by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $884,508,000 after buying an additional 90,390 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Allstate by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,629,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,109,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $212,771,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,680,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Allstate by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,574,000 after buying an additional 75,698 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.