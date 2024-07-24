The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,305 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 58.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,770,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.72.

AZEK Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $418.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

