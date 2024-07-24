The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz Sells 9,000 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 26,315 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,003,360.95.

On Monday, May 6th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 13,113 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $1,001,570.94.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $115.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after buying an additional 2,322,156 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,254,000 after acquiring an additional 857,734 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $11,452,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after acquiring an additional 160,719 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

