The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Trading Up 8.9%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 2,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
The Gym Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.
About The Gym Group
The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
