The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Trading Up 8.9%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 2,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

The Gym Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.

About The Gym Group

(Get Free Report)

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.