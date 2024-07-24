The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 1,246.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 14,616.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Middleby by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 481.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 56,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair raised shares of Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,385 shares of company stock worth $304,134 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $128.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.35. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $926.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

