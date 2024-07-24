The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 45,716 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after buying an additional 916,772 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,847,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,270,522. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

