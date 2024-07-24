Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,739,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $894,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

NYSE TRI traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $163.46. 52,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,128. The company has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.72. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $176.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.71.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

