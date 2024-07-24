Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 48,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 18,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

