Timbercreek Financial (TF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.23 million. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 72.79%.

TSE TF opened at C$7.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$634.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.24. Timbercreek Financial has a 12 month low of C$5.74 and a 12 month high of C$7.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.35. The company has a current ratio of 110.86, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on TF. Raymond James set a C$8.40 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

