Timken (TKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Timken to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Timken has set its FY 2024 guidance at 6.000-6.300 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Timken to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Timken Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $83.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46. Timken has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $94.71.

Timken Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Timken

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

