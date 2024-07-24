TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Trading 0.8% Higher

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.47. 82,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 763,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

TOP Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

