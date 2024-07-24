Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given New C$28.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.50.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

TPZ stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$24.69. 4,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,570. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.03 and a twelve month high of C$25.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.84.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.00 million. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

