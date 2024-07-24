TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Evercore ISI

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
TORM Stock Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ TRMD traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.06. 243,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,564. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.39. TORM has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.27.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.61 million. TORM had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 39.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TORM will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.
TORM Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TORM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in TORM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in TORM during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.
TORM Company Profile
TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.
