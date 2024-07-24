TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Evercore ISI

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TORM Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ TRMD traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.06. 243,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,564. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.39. TORM has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.27.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.61 million. TORM had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 39.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TORM will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TORM Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.36%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TORM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in TORM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in TORM during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.