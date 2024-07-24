Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

