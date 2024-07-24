Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.38.

Trade Desk stock traded down $8.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.16. 2,773,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,380. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $102.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.57.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,606,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,554 shares of company stock valued at $33,414,310. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,710,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,500,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

