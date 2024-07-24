Traders Purchase Large Volume of Lamb Weston Put Options (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 15,778 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 76% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,979 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW traded down $21.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,391,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average of $92.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $57.07 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.