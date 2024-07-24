Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,472 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,641% compared to the typical daily volume of 142 put options.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,790. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.83.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

In related news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $1,213,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after buying an additional 63,716 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

