TriNet Group (TNET) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 26th. Analysts expect TriNet Group to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.36). TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.41 million. On average, analysts expect TriNet Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TriNet Group Trading Down 0.8 %

TNET opened at $108.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.19. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $95.24 and a 12 month high of $134.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.70.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.83.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

