TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.00. Approximately 2,381 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $48.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

