Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.
Truist Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 52.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.
NYSE TFC opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $44.38.
Several research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.05.
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
