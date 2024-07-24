Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

Truist Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 52.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE TFC opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $44.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.05.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

