Truist Financial Raises W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $64.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.67 to $57.33 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.33 to $59.33 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.67 to $55.33 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.07.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.31. 121,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,212. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $59.46.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

