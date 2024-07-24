TTM Technologies (TTMI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect TTM Technologies to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 guidance at $0.32-0.38 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $570.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.01 million. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TTM Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of TTMI stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $20.75 to $25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.
View Our Latest Research Report on TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TTM Technologies
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.