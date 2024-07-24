TTM Technologies (TTMI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect TTM Technologies to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 guidance at $0.32-0.38 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $570.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.01 million. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other TTM Technologies news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,727.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,721 shares of company stock worth $2,339,678. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $20.75 to $25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

