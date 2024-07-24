TTP Investments Inc. Sells 1,299 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TTP Investments Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 49,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.88.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $181.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.36 and a 200 day moving average of $160.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

