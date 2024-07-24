Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Trading 3.5% Higher

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.55. 196,219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 426% from the average session volume of 37,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Up 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 34.38%.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates in three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, such as fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing, and diving expeditions.

