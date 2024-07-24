U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GROW opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.79.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

