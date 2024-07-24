U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of GROW opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.79.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
