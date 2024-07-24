U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.52

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.52 and traded as high as $6.00. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 41,510 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.23% of U.S. Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

