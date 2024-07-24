Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at TD Cowen

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Melius Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.97.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,769,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.96. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after buying an additional 9,541,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

