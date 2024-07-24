Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Udemy were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Udemy by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Udemy by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Udemy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDMY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $428,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,096,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,198.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,486 shares of company stock valued at $604,441. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UDMY opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $196.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

