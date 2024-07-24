UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,809 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 17.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,463 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in UDR by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 597,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after buying an additional 111,334 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in UDR by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 375,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in UDR by 370.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 222,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 175,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at about $886,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Down 0.0 %

UDR Announces Dividend

Shares of UDR stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $43.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

