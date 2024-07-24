Unilever (NYSE:UL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UL. Argus upped their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.33.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.71. 624,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,563. Unilever has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $58.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 690,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,477,000 after buying an additional 38,359 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

