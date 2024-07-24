United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.32, for a total value of $1,192,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $336.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.40. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $339.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Read Our Latest Report on UTHR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.